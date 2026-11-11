Game #19: Ducks vs. Predators Gameday Preview (11/11/26)

"I give Jay a lot of credit," Quenneville said of assistant coach Jay Woodcroft, who orchestrates the power play and works with the forwards. "He prepares the units in a great way, gives them as much information (as) you could possibly want. There's a lot of freedom when they are out there because they're special players that can see and make plays. You put it all together and there's things to look for. At the same time, there's instinct to seeing plays, seeing shots, seeing passing lanes, retrieving pucks or breakout formations. There's a lot going into it, and Jay does a really good job of preparing them to get going."

