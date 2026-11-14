Game #20: Ducks vs. Islanders Gameday Preview (11/14/26)

Anaheim currently sits third in the Pacific Division with 21 points, two points ahead of the Seattle Kraken (though the Kraken currently have two games in hand). They are 6-3-1 in their last 10 games and have brought their goal differential back to positive thanks to eight consecutive games with 5+ goals (this streak was also snapped in Wednesday's loss to the Predators). Wednesday was also the first time in nine games that Anaheim failed to score on the power play.