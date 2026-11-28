Anaheim Ducks
350 Members•1,779 Posts
Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
Nov 28, 2026 4:46 PMPublished Nov 28, 2026 4:46 PM
Updated Nov 28, 2026 5:00 PM
The Hockey News’ Derek Lee previews the Anaheim Ducks’ matchup against the Los Angeles Kings.
These two teams just can’t seem to get away from one another. Just over 24 hours after concluding a close affair on Black Friday at Honda Center, the Ducks and Kings will once again face one another once again. This time, at the arena formerly known as Staples Center.
The Ducks will be lamenting the opportunity that sat in their hands after going up 2-0 in the first period thanks to rookie defenseman Stian Solberg first two NHL goals. Solberg’s countryman Mats Zuccarello evened the score in the second with a pair of goals of his own before Adrian Kempe gave the Kings a 3-2 lead by smacking home a rebound from in close.
Beckett Sennecke would tie the game at three apiece after consecutive penalties by the Kings handed the Ducks a two-man advantage. The Kings’ fourth line would come up large in third, with Andre Lee redirecting Brian Dumoulin’s point shot past Ducks goaltender Laurent Brossoit, was screened by an untouched Corey Perry. Thousand Oaks native Trevor Moore would add an empty net goal in the final minutes to put the game out of reach.
“We had a great first period and we had a couple funny ones go in (in the second) and we lose our momentum in the game,” Ducks head coach Joel Quenneville said. “We got excited, you get it back to 3-3. You can say the fourth one was the pivotal goal, but (we) did a lot of good things.”
Related stories
“They scored a couple goals and we lost the momentum a little bit,” Ducks captain Mikael Granlund said. “And after that, it was a tight game going into the third and, again, they got the lead. And after that, they were just defending really good and we really couldn’t get anything going on.”
Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
Brossoit, who had a 23-save shutout against the San Jose Sharks on Wednesday, was far from his best on Friday. Zuccarello’s first goal was essentially swept through Brossoit’s five hole from a bad angle and the second one, which did come from a sharp angle, had an untimely element to it.
Lukáš Dostál will start the second game of the back-to-back (SEGABABA) for Anaheim, searching for his first win since Oct. 24. His inconsistent performances this season are part of the reason why Brossoit has featured as Quenneville searches for a consistent starter amongst his goaltending trio of Dostál, Brossoit and Ville Husso.
Anton Forsberg will likely start for the Kings after Darcy Kuemper started on Friday. Forsberg is still searching for his first win of the season, he is currently 0-7-1.
Ryan Poehling, who has missed the last seven weeks with a sprained MCL, could return to the lineup on Saturday for the Ducks. Following Friday’s result, Quenneville said postgame that Poehling could be an option for Saturday’s game.
Ducks Projected Lines
Alex Killorn - Mikael Granlund - Troy Terry
Cutter Gauthier - Roger McQueen - Beckett Sennecke
Jeff Malott - Tim Washe - Judd Caulfield
Nikita Nesterenko - Ryan Poehling - Frank Vatrano
Jackson LaCombe - Ian Moore
Stian Solberg - Tristan Lineau
Pavel Mintyukov - Drew Helleson
Lukáš Dostál (confirmed)
Kings Projected Lines
Adrian Kempe - Alex Laferriere - Artemi Panarin
Kevin Fiala - Quinton Byfield - Mats Zuccarello
Trevor Moore - Erik Haula - Joel Armia
Andre Lee - Alex Turcotte - Corey Perry
Mikey Anderson - Drew Doughty
Joel Edmundson - Brandt Clarke
Brian Dumoulin - Cody Ceci
Anton Forsberg (projected)
Comments
Powered by RoundtableAn AI/DeFi-powered Enterprise Media Operating System. Learn more at Roundtable.io.© Roundtable 2026. By using this site you agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy