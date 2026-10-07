Game #3: Ducks vs. Oilers Gameday Preview (10/07/26)

“Yesterday’s practice, I think he felt that he was going to be playing today and you could sense the nervousness in his game,” Quenneville said. “And I said, ‘Hey, relax. Tomorrow’s a different game and a different place, but you've watched a couple of games now and you can handle these guys’. It’s a great accomplishment getting to the NHL at his age and getting to play. Just play. Just have fun out there and we'll keep you going as far as technically, but don't think too much and just be comfortable out there.”