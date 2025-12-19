Game #35: Ducks vs. Stars Gameday Preview (12/19/25)

Back home after a five-game, 10-day road trip, the Ducks have a series of back-to-backs this weekend against the Dallas Stars and Columbus Blue Jackets. The Ducks are coming off a 4-3 overtime loss to the Blue Jackets on Tuesday, while the Stars are coming off a 5-3 win over the San Jose Sharks on Thursday.

“They’re a really good team,” Ducks head coach Joel Quenneville said. “I think they're outstanding on their special teams. High-end skill and they can make plays, not just on the power play or penalty killing situation. They’ve got some guys that are high-end players that we've got to be aware of, and try to neutralize that as best we can. We’ve got to look to win that special teams battle tonight.”

Mikael Granlund was part of this Stars team last season after being acquired mid-season via trade from the San Jose Sharks. Granlund was out with injury when the Ducks played the Stars earlier this season in Dallas.

“They're a good, highly-skilled team,” Granlund said. “Experienced. They defend really good. They have really good special teams. It’s an experienced group over there, they’ve been deep in the playoffs for so many times. It’s going to be a good challenge for us.”

Leo Carlsson has scored five goals in six career games against the Stars, with his first career goal coming against them at home in Oct. 2023. The 20-year-old Swede recently eclipsed 40 points for the season and has five points in his last six games.

“(My game) feels okay right now,” he said. “This road trip wasn't the best for me, either, but I just want to get back to the start of the season I had and keep doing that for the whole season this year.”

“It's pretty hard,” Carlsson said of limiting the Stars’ transition opportunities. “Shut them down early. Be in the face the time, too. Nothing (with) penalties, either. It's gonna be huge.”

Olen Zellweger appears to be the odd man out on the blue line for Friday’s game, with Drew Helleson slotting back in after being a healthy scratch for the past two games. Along with Zellweger and Helleson, Pavel Mintyukov and Ian Moore have also seen time as healthy scratches in what now appears to be a four-man rotation.

“Those four guys have been rotating in the last little stretch of games,” Quenneville said. “It's not punishment. We’re just moving around, keeping everybody ready to go. We’re in a healthy position to do that, but making sure everybody's keeping part of the team and being ready to play. Part of the decision is performance, but at the same time, we want to make sure that everybody gets a turn.”

Lukáš Dostál will start for Anaheim and be opposed by Casey DeSmith after Jake Oettinger got the start for Dallas on Thursday against the Sharks.

Ducks Projected Lines

Cutter Gauthier - Leo Carlsson - Alex Killorn

Chris Kreider - Mason McTavish - Beckett Sennecke

Frank Vatrano - Mikael Granlund - Troy Terry

Ross Johnston - Ryan Poehling - Ryan Strome

Jackson LaCombe - Jacob Trouba

Pavel Mintyukov - Radko Gudas

Ian Moore - Drew Helleson

Lukáš Dostál (confirmed)

Stars Projected Lines

Jason Robertson - Roope Hintz - Jamie Benn

Matt Duchene - Wyatt Johnston - Mikko Rantanen

Justin Hryckowian - Sam Steel - Mavrik Bourque

Oskar Bäck - Radek Faksa - Adam Erne

Esa Lindell - Miro Heiskanen

Thomas Harley - Alex Petrovic

Nils Lundkvist - Ilya Lyubushkin

Casey DeSmith (confirmed)