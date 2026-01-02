Game #41: Ducks vs. Wild Gameday Preview (01/02/26)

The final game of a three-game homestand pits the Ducks against the Minnesota Wild. The Ducks are coming off a 4-3 overtime loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning on Wednesday, while the Wild are coming off a 4-3 loss to the San Jose Sharks on Wednesday.

Anaheim has mustered just six points in their last 10 games, as they've struggled to simultaneously score and prevent goals lately. Troy Terry said that the team hasn't been able to outscore their mistakes, something he believes they were able to do earlier in the season.

"It feel like even when we're having good games, some mental lapses or immaturity, whatever word you want to use. It feels like teams are capitalizing on those for us," Terry said.

"I think we had more pace in our game," head coach Joel Quenneville said after Wednesday's defeat. "When you're in (a losing streak), you've just got to stay diligent knowing that they get out of here, you'll get through it. I find (over) the course of a season, you're going to go through stretches where it seems like it's hard to get two points."

This is the first time that the Ducks will face the Wild since their blockbuster deal to acquire star defenseman Quinn Hughes from the Vancouver Canucks. Hughes has seven points in nine games thus far for the Wild and is averaging 27:26 time on ice and one half of the Wild top defensive pair alongside Brock Faber.

“They’ve got the defenseman there with Hughsy and what he gives them off the rush,” Quenneville said. “One more defenseman that can handle it. They can turn defensive situations. All of a sudden, they've got an odd-man situation when it's some quality players that are all going to be involved in it. They’re dangerous in a lot of ways. You just add the puck possession game and a threat whenever he's on the ice for the offense, just from defense.”

“They’re a good team,” Wild head coach John Hynes said of the Ducks. They skate really well. They move the puck. They’re going to be a challenge, we know that. On the other side of it is also focusing on our game and making sure that we're mentally and physically ready to play the style of game that gives us a chance to win.”

Leo Carlsson and Mikael Granlund were respectively named to Sweden and Finland’s Winter Olympic rosters on Friday, bringing Anaheim’s total number of olympians to five. Captain Radko Gudas (Czechia), along with goaltender Lukáš Dostál (Czechia) and goaltending prospect Damian Clara (Italy) are the other three.

Ducks Projected Lineup

Cutter Gauthier - Leo Carlsson - Alex Killorn

Chris Kreider - Mason McTavish - Beckett Sennecke

Nikita Nesterenko - Mikael Granlund - Troy Terry

Ross Johnston - Ryan Poehling - Jansen Harkins

Jackson LaCombe - Jacob Trouba

Pavel Mintyukov - Ian Moore

Olen Zellweger - Radko Gudas

Lukáš Dostál (confirmed)

Wild Projected Lineup

Kirill Kaprizov - Danila Yurov - Mats Zuccarello

Marcus Johansson - Joel Eriksson Ek - Matt Boldy

Vinnie Hinostroza - Ryan Hartman - Vladimir Tarasenko

Marcus Foligno - Nico Sturm - Yakov Trenin

Quinn Hughes - Brock Faber

Jonas Brodin - Jared Spurgeon

Jacob Middleton - Zach Bogosian

Filip Gustavsson (confirmed)