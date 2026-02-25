Game #57: Ducks vs. Oilers Gameday Preview (02/25/26)

“Coming out of the break, we have big games and everybody's in the same territory as far as fighting for playoff positioning,” Quenneville said. “The two points are huge. Every game's going to be like a playoff game, so I think we want to approach it as getting something out of the games is critical. And we had some momentum going into it. Let's try to establish that coming out of it. But I liked our practicing the last couple of days. Morning skate was good as well. The guys are ready to play for keeps.”