Game #6: Ducks vs. Flames Gameday Preview (10/13/26)

“There’s a lot of similarities from when I got to Anaheim,” Strome said. “There’s a couple guys that are their core pieces here, but a lot of them are not here yet (either). So you're just trying to do it the right way. You're trying to teach guys how to be good professionals, come to the rink and work hard and work on your game. And I think when a guy that's played 30-40 games sees a guy that's played 900 work on his game and work hard and come and put the time in and be positive and all that stuff, I think it's infectious. I know how infectious it was on me when I was a young player to see guys do that. So you just try to pass that message down.”