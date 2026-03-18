Game #68: Ducks vs. Flyers Gameday Preview (03/18/26)

“I expect (this game) to be intense,” Ducks head coach Joel Quenneville said. “ I think that everybody's fighting for playoff life and their playoff positioning. There’s a little history there, but at the same time, it was one of those games where we didn't mind the way we started that game. And then it was at the end of the game where we had nothing to show for it, which started a trip that was very memorable for what we didn't do well through the whole season. Let’s make sure that we continue on from our last game and how we started the last road trip. Those are the games we want to make sure that that's going to get us through this stretch here to find our way to put ourselves in a spot where we want to be in.”