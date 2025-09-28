Preseason: Takeaways from the Ducks 5-3 Win over the Kings

The Anaheim Ducks went on the road to Bakersfield, CA to take on the Los Angeles Kings for the third time in this exhibition season and play their fourth of seven preseason games.

Both organizations sent a mostly AHL roster for this game.

Notable Kings participants were their entire projected third line (Trevor Moore, Phillip Danault, Warren Foegele), Alex Laferriere, Cody Ceci, top prospect Liam Greentree, and standout sophomore Brandt Clarke.

For the Ducks, the blueline featured most of the standouts, including Olen Zellweger, Pavel Mintyukov, and Tristan Luneau, with the only no-doubt NHL forwards being Sam Colangelo and Ryan Poehling. Ducks top prospect Beckett Sennecke played his third game of the preseason, as he’s in the midst of an extended look in this year’s camp.

Petr Mrazek got his second start of the preseason and stopped 37 of 40 shots in this game.

In the Kings’ crease, opposite Mrazek, was Erik Portillo, who saved 25 of the 29 shots he faced.

A couple of notes: this was yet another preseason game featuring two mostly AHL rosters, and both teams were experiencing technical difficulties, resulting in only the second and third periods being available to watch via stream. As usual, grains of salt are required for all the following takeaways.

That said, here are my takeaways from this game:

Beckett Sennecke-As the exhibition season has progressed, Sennecke’s comfort level has increased game to game, especially in the offensive zone and on breakouts. He’s protecting pucks better and extending possession time. However, he wasn’t particularly dangerous in this game, and in order to earn a roster spot for the duration of the season, these are the games in which his impact should be undeniable.

He had a couple of instances of less-than-ideal puck management, one that led to a 3v1 the other way after a neutral zone turnover. As a positive, his compete level has increased, as he isn’t giving up on plays, and he’s learning how to win battles against stronger competition.

Yegor Sidorov-Sidorov’s details have come a long way since he was drafted in 2023. The dazzling skill remains and is enhanced further by added layers of puck protection. He’s blending his advanced puck skills, unique mohawk/10-2 edge work, and increased strength in an effort to shield pucks, as he keeps his feet moving through the offensive zone to draw coverage and create chances.

He’s also become an impact forechecker, forcing rushed, sloppy decisions from retrieving defensemen. He’s developing a quality “B-game” so he can potentially earn NHL minutes down the road.

Olen Zellweger-This was easily Zellweger’s best game of the preseason, an encouraging sign for his outlook heading into the regular season. Not only has he added six or seven pounds to his frame during the offseason, but he’s also utilizing it to win a greater number of small-area battles and knock larger opponents off the puck with an impressive frequency.

He’s done well to improve his defensive fundamentals and habits, keeping himself between his check and the net and breaking up opposing attacks early.

Petr Mrazek-Mrazek added to his case to become Lukas Dostal’s backup with his performance in this game. Dostal noted the Ducks’ new defensive system led to his job becoming more predictable, as he can rely on certain high-danger areas of the ice to always be covered by a defender. Thus far, Mrazek seems to be thriving in that environment as well, as he’s posted a .939 SV% in his two preseason games.

The Ducks will host the San Jose Sharks on Monday in their final home preseason game and their fifth of seven overall.

