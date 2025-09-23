Preseason: Takeaways from the Ducks 6-1 Win over the Mammoth

The Anaheim Ducks hosted their first preseason game of the exhibition season on Monday, when they faced off against the Utah Mammoth.

The Ducks dropped a tight checking affair the night before against the Los Angeles Kings in a game mostly made up of inexperienced players, AHL players, and prospects.

This time out, they iced a nearly all-NHL top nine forward group, an NHL top four defensive unit, and projected backup Petr Mrazek. This was Chris Kreider and Mikael Granlund’s first appearances in full Ducks uniforms.

Mrazek stopped 14 of just 15 shots surrendered, mostly from distance and rarely on a second opportunity.

Utah’s lineup featured the likes of Clayton Keller, Nick Schmaltz, Dylan Guenther, and Mikhail Sergachev.

Karel Vejmelka got the nod for the Mammoth in this game and saved 10 of 13 shots before being pulled after the second period. Jaxson Stauber came in for the third period and stopped 7 of 10 shots.

Here are my takeaways from this one (take everything with a grain of salt, as it’s still very early in preseason):

Systems-Every system feels like a throwback to a bygone era, but with a minor tweak. That’s meant to be a compliment, as this team required a change in that department, and they suit the roster well.

The penalty kill was a rotating box and diamond that wasn’t as disruptive as hoped for, but it took away dangerous seams. They ran a 1-2-2 neutral zone forecheck, allowing smart and skilled players to utilize their instincts to break up opposing efforts.

Most encouraging was the offensive zone. Puck possession is paramount, as is seeking out the most dangerous looks possible. The team has the skill to hang on to pucks and extend possessions while making deft reads off-puck.

Beckett Sennecke-His goal was spectacular and translatable. His on-puck game is polished, and he’s improved his protection ability. However, if this team is to make a true run for the playoffs, it may be in their best interest to keep him through training camp and send him back to junior before the season. His off-puck defensive habits are special, but on-puck leaves a lot to be desired. He could stand to improve his angling and engagement before he’s to be fully trusted at the NHL level. Unless of course, the Ducks feel he can contribute to their end goal and these last few efforts aren't indicative of the immediate impact he can make.

Drew Helleson-Helleson fits next to LaCombe and within this system perfectly. He’s an energy-conserving, cerebral defender who can now better utilize his length and anticipation to win pucks and ignite play the other way. He’s an under-the-radar breakout candidate who may not be as under-the-radar after tonight’s performance.

The Ducks will be back at it on Wednesday, when they’ll host the Los Angeles Kings at Honda Center for their third preseason game.

