Takeaways from the Ducks 5-4 Shootout Win over the Kings

In what’s become a tradition, the Anaheim Ducks hosted the Los Angeles Kings for a Black Friday matinee at Honda Center.

In what’s become an important date for NHL playoff odds, the Ducks sat in first place in the Pacific Division 23 games into the 2025-26 season. The Ducks were coming off a disappointing 5-4 loss to the Vancouver Canucks on Wednesday. They were looking to end their six-game homestand with another two points before heading out on a quick two-game road trip.

The Kings, on three days' rest, entered play in a three-way tie for second place in the Pacific and just a point behind the Ducks. They had earned points in seven of their last eight games before this one.

Just before warmups, the Ducks announced starting netminder Lukas Dostal will miss the next 2-3 weeks with an upper-body injury. He had previously been given a “day-to-day” designation and missed the Ducks game against the Canucks on Wednesday.

Ducks head coach Joel Quenneville pulled out the blender, making significant changes to every line and two of his three D pairs. Ryan Poehling returned to the lineup for his 300th career NHL game after having missed seven games with an upper-body injury.

Here’s how the Ducks lined up to start this game:

Cutter Gauthier-Leo Carlsson-Troy Terry

Chris Kreider-Mason McTavish-Beckett Sennecke

Nikita Nesterenko-Ryan Poehling-Alex Killorn

Ross Johnston-Ryan Strome-Frank Vatrano

Jackson LaCombe-Radko Gudas

Olen Zellweger-Jacob Trouba

Pavel Mintyukov-Drew Helleson

Ville Husso

Ville Husso was recalled from the San Diego Gulls on Wednesday and started this game for the Ducks. He saved 23 of the 27 shots he faced in this game.

In the opposite crease, the Kings turned to starting goaltender Darcey Kuemper, who stopped 27 of 31.

Game Notes

The Ducks were far more detail-oriented to start this game, but wound up playing too much how the Kings wanted to dictate play: low-event, conservative, trap, and chip. When the Ducks started to kill plays on the Kings’ entry, build rush chances, and generate offense on the ensuing cycles, the game turned into more of the track meet style they have thrived in this season.

As the game went on, Quenneville slowly reverted to more familiar line combinations. That is an aspect of the coaching staff’s style that will likely remain and will require getting used to. As good teams do, the Ducks found a way to take this game to overtime late and win it in a shootout.

“On the bench, we never feel like we’re out of the game,” Quenneville said after the game. “It’s almost like we get more angry when we get down by one or two. We did a lot of good things to sustain some pucks, (get some) kills, clears, and some timely goals around the net.”

Defensive Zone Coverage: With fear of sounding like a broken record, defending around the front of the net remains an area of concern for the Ducks this season. When pucks switch at the top of the zone, the Ducks' defenders struggle to identify when to challenge, try to block, or box out their assignment in front.

Mason McTavish: McTavish didn’t see a second of special teams play in this game, but was instrumental to the Ducks’ comeback. After a recent dip in form, he’s been doing all the little things right to get his play back on track. His defensive game is improving, especially in coverage, but where he’s at his best is battling on the halfwall and in small areas of the ice.

McTavish’s refusal to lose a late board battle to Anze Kopitar in the final minutes of the game, when the Ducks had their net pulled, led directly to Carlsson’s late-game-tying goal.

Ville Husso: Husso’s efforts in key moments kept this game from getting out of hand and within grasp for Anaheim. With mostly hits and only one miss (on LA’s fourth goal), Husso tracked pucks well from East to West and displayed some impressive athleticism. It’s unclear if he can win the Ducks games like Dostal can, but if these performances are the norm, he won’t lose them games.

Beckett Sennecke: Sennecke is becoming a more impactful offensive weapon with each passing game. His board play, once a negative, is now one of his best assets, as he’s far more calculated in his approach and has learned when and how opposing contact will come.

He’s at his best in open ice and has quickly learned how to break down opposing defenses, whether in transition or coming off the wall. He’s now riding a six-game point streak, scoring six points in the process (1-5=6), and has tallied 13 points (4-9=13) in his last 14 games.

The Ducks will head out for a brief back-to-back road trip to face the Chicago Blackhawks and St. Louis Blues on Sunday and Monday, respectively, starting with the Hawks on Sunday at 12:30 pm PST.

