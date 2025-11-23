Takeaways from the Ducks 4-3 OT Win over the Golden Knights

The Anaheim Ducks continued their six-game homestand on Saturday with a matchup against the Vegas Golden Knights, with the top spot in the Pacific Division on the line.

The Ducks were coming off a loss to the Ottawa Senators on Thursday in heartbreaking fashion, as Drake Batherson got a tip on a point shot with two minutes left in the third period to win the game in regulation.

The Knights entered play on a five-game points streak and having won their last two games, the most recent being a 4-1 win over the Utah Mammoth.

Pavel Mintyukov made his return to the lineup and started on the left of Radko Gudas. Ryan Poehling and Mikael Granlund remained out with injuries, while Ian Moore served as the healthy scratch for this game.

Lukas Dostal got the start for the Ducks in this game and saved 29 of 32 shots. Dostal was opposed by Akira Schmid, who stopped 28 of 32.

Game Notes

The Ducks got off to another slow start in this game, notably with some sloppy defensive zone sequences, and got themselves into an early 2-0 hole. They did well to respond with some counter sequences that led to potting a couple of quick goals, capitalizing on Vegas’ backcheck as they tried to sort into their coverage.

A late first-period tally from Vegas put an end to the first, and the teams headed into the locker room with a 3-2 score in Vegas’ favor. The Ducks got a tally at the 13:50 mark in the second period off a well-constructed breakout sequence. The 3-3 score would hold, despite some quality looks at both ends, sending this game to overtime, where the Ducks would win it off the stick of Cutter Gauthier. The Ducks remain at the top of the Pacific Division.

“As soon as we skated out for the game, I could tell it was going to be a different kind of atmosphere tonight,” Ducks forward Troy Terry said after the game. “The fans here deserve it, we’ve worked hard to be in these big games, and the crowd was willing us the whole time tonight.”

Defensive Zone Coverage: The Ducks, once again, struggled early to protect the front of their net and clear that area of traffic for their goaltender. Miscommunications, late reads, and indecision on whether to box out or try to block a point shot led to all three of Vegas’ goals in this game.

“Clear the puck out of the front of the net, then knock them on their butt,” head coach Joel Quenneville said after the game about how the Ducks plan to clean up that area. “It’s easier said than done, but we gotta get neater in that area and not let them get in there, first of all. Make sure that stuff’s cleaned up. We have pucks that sit around that area too long, and we can be better at denying them access to that space.”

Breakouts: The Ducks seemed to hit the drawing board a bit when it came to their breakout sequences. Rather than the winger trying to immediately hit the center with speed after the initial outlet, something opponents have made efforts to eliminate, wingers will retreat slightly back to their goal line, and look for one of their defensemen for regroups and better angles for exits.

Gauthier-Carlsson-Sennecke: Opposing teams have adjusted to do their best to eliminate Leo Carlsson from advancing through the neutral zone with speed. This has allowed his linemates, the similarly deadly Beckett Sennecke and Cutter Gauthier, more time and space to operate. The trio has embraced the attention Carlsson draws, and it has led to some quality sequences, both on the rush and cycle.

Sennecke hasn’t quite figured out where and how to hit Carlsson in stride when exiting the zone just yet, but he’s doing well to find space for himself in those instances. When it does click, it will only add to the trio’s potency on the rush.

“(Leo’s) had a great start to the season,” Cutter Gauthier said after the game. “Teams are picking up on how fast he is and how special he is with the puck. Playing with him, every time he skates with the puck, I just try to get an open lane and get open for him so I can make a play off it. He’s done a great job so far of finding me and getting those opportunities for me.”

Pavel Mintyukov: Mintyukov responded to three straight healthy scratches with his best game since his rookie season. He was at his best absorbing breakouts and turning pucks up ice quickly, before engaging on counterattacks, an area he’d struggled to this point in the season. He killed plays around the net front, broke up outlet attempts in the neutral zone, and was quick to jump into space and connect plays in the offensive zone.

Lukas Dostal: Dostal made some game-winning saves, displaying both his athleticism and his calm demeanor. The aspect that stood out and impressed most was his puckhandling and poise under pressure to aid his defensemen and wingers with the puck on his stick. The Ducks' game-tying goal was a direct result of him stopping a rim behind the net and finding a winger (Chris Kreider) as an outlet, all while under pressure. It was an impressive game-management display from the Ducks’ franchise goaltender.

“I think it’s a great asset to have,” Quenneville said of Dostal’s puckhandling. “As a defenseman, there’s an appreciation factor that when you know that you’re vulnerable, likely to be exposed to a big hit, he can free it up or he can basically invite the other guy, and then you can pass through it.

“You can trap him on a pass, then sometimes he shoots it into the neutral zone, sometimes he’ll pass it all the way up ice. So, I think handling the puck is a great attribute for goalies, and I think it really helps your defensive zone and how much you spend in your own zone.

The Ducks will have a somewhat extended break, as they’ll next host the Vancouver Canucks on Wednesday at 7 pm PST.

