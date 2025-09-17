4 Questions for Anaheim Ducks Training Camp

The NHL season is almost here. Training camp kicks off this week around the league with preseason games to follow. With training camp comes several questions for the Ducks, five of which hold higher priority than others.

When will Mason McTavish sign?

Out of all the burning questions, this one is the biggest for the Ducks. McTavish, a restricted free agent (RFA) is still currently unsigned with training camp a day away from commencing.

With Trevor Zegras now in Philadelphia, the pathway to No. 2 center behind Leo Carlsson is McTavish’s for the taking. This summer, Ducks general manager Pat Verbeek identified McTavish as a long-term piece for the organization, saying that they are fortunate to have both Carlsson and McTavish.

While that may be true, Verbeek may be in danger of repeating the same sequence from a few years ago, when contract disputes with Zegras and Jamie Drysdale dragged into training camp and both players subsequently missed time due to injuries. Both players are now no longer part of the organization, plying their trade together in Philadelphia.

Anaheim has short-term options for the second line center spot as long as McTavish remains unsigned. Free agency addition Mikael Granlund is capable of filling that role, like he did for the past couple of years in San Jose. Ryan Strome has done the same in years past, though his production is closer to that of a third line center than a true No. 2.

There’s no question though that the longer this contract dispute drags out, the more detrimental it could become. With Joel Quenneville (and almost an entirely new coaching staff) taking charge, being present for the start of camp to learn new systems and knock the rust off is essential.

How will the forward lines shake out?

McTavish is an important part of the forward corps, but with or without him, there are still plenty of moving parts that need to be settled.

The trio of Carlsson, Cutter Gauthier and Alex Killorn may get an early look to see if they can continue the production that they had during the second half of last season.

With McTavish absent for the time being, Granlund may jump up into the no. 2 center position and be flanked by Troy Terry and fellow offseason addition Chris Kreider.

The 2025-26 season is now around the corner after a long offseason. The Anaheim Ducks have lofty goals and one major piece of business left on the table to take care of: Mason McTavish's contract extension.

The non-presence of McTavish opens up an opportunity (for the time being) for one of Anaheim’s young forwards to make a good impression and push for a roster spot. 2024 third overall pick Beckett Sennecke has been the talk of the town in Ducks land, with his options this season split between returning to the OHL or playing in the NHL.

Other youngsters like Nikita Nesterenko, Sam Colangelo and Tim Washe will be competing for bottom-6 spots. Nesterenko and Colangelo could make the full-time jump to the NHL this season after splitting time between the top tier and the AHL last season.

What will the blue line look like?

Anaheim’s defense is chock-full of youth, with Radko Gudas (35) and Jacob Trouba (31) the only elder statesmen on the backend. Jackson LaCombe (24) will look to build on his breakout sophomore campaign while fellow left-handers Pavel Mintyukov (21) and Olen Zellweger (22) should benefit from playing more regularly. That leaves one spot on the right side for likely a trio of players in Drew Helleson, Tristan Luneau and Ian Moore.

Helleson, 24, took on a bigger role upon being recalled last November and solidified himself as part of the bottom pair by the end of the season. Known more for his defensive prowess than offensive ability, he signed a two-year extension this offseason.

The Ducks have a lot to be excited about when it comes to this season and beyond. Despite the departure of fan favorite Trevor Zegras via trade , they added a couple of veterans with plenty of playoff experience in Chris Kreider and Mikael Granlund. They also revamped their coaching staff, giving Greg Cronin, Rich Clune and Brent Thompson the boot in favor of Joel Quenneville, Jay Woodcroft, Ryan McGill and Andrew Brewer.

Luneau, 21, had a terrific season in the AHL this past year, putting up 52 points in 59 games. A knee infection cut his 2023-24 season short and the beginning of his 2024-25 season in the NHL showed that he was not yet ready to make the jump. But with another pro season under his belt, Luneau has the opportunity to make the NHL roster out of camp once again. This time, it’s possible he may stick around.

Moore, 23, joined late last season, signing his entry-level contract (ELC) following the end of his collegiate career at Harvard. He played a few games in the AHL before coming up to the Ducks, but didn’t look too out of place in the three games that he played on. Moore was on the Ducks’ rookie faceoff roster, but did not play in either of the two games, perhaps a strong endorsement that Ducks brass already know what Moore can do.

What kind of impact will the new coaching staff have?

There’s no question that Anaheim is gunning for a playoff spot this season. It’s why Verbeek bid adieu to Cronin, Brent Thompson and Rich Clune this summer and brought in Quenneville, Jay Woodcroft, Ryan McGill and Andrew Brewer.

Quenneville’s systems should benefit the young blueliners offensively while also helping create a much more cohesive unit defensively. A league-worst power play (11.76%) will get new life breathed into it by Woodcroft while McGill looks to repair a penalty kill that been near the bottom of the league for the past few seasons.

A team with stronger systems and better special teams should help take a load off of Lukáš Dostál and whoever his backup will be, whether it’s Petr Mrázek or Ville Husso.

