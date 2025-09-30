Anaheim Ducks Training Camp: Tyson Hinds, Potential Front Runner for Role as Seventh Defenseman

The 2025-26 NHL regular season is now one week away, and roster outlooks league-wide are becoming clearer.

With Mason McTavish signed and under contract for the next six seasons, the Anaheim Ducks now have a full top-nine forward group, with some likely combination of Jansen Harkins (when healthy), Ross Johnston, Ryan Poehling, Nikita Nesterenko, and Sam Colangelo making up the fourth line and healthy scratches.

The Ducks' goalie room is also full, with Petr Mrazek as the likely backup to Lukas Dostal, and Ville Husso potentially behind Mrazek.

The outlook of the Ducks’ blueline is all but set, as it’s relatively clear who the starting six defensemen will be on opening night, barring injury. However, the one question that remains is who will fill the role of the 7th defenseman.

Following the last round of roster cuts on Sunday, the Ducks kept ten defensemen on their training camp roster: Jackson LaCombe, Radko Gudas, Olen Zellweger, Jacob Trouba, Pavel Mintyukov, Drew Helleson, Stian Solberg, Tristan Luneau, Tyson Hinds, and Ian Moore.

Of those ten names, the first six are assumed to have their opening night spots locked up. One of the latter four names will likely serve as the 7th defenseman, and another can be added if the team decides to start the season with 13 forwards and eight defensemen.

Working under the assumption that the Ducks open the season with the standard 14 forwards, seven defensemen, and two goaltenders, they’ll have to make a tough decision on who that 7th defenseman will be.

After Tuesday’s 3-2 preseason win over the San Jose Sharks, the Ducks may have a “leader in the clubhouse.”

In Tuesday’s win, Tyson Hinds (22) logged 16:41 TOI, killed penalties for 3:11, and notched a dazzling assist on Frank Vatrano’s game-winning goal, joining a rush, cutting back, and firing a dart to Vatrano on the far post.

“We like what we’re seeing,” Ducks head coach Joel Quenneville said following the game. “I think he does some good things, I think he’s steady on the back end. He’s got some size to him; he’s got play recognition to a different level that we saw there.

“His goal the other night was pretty special as well. I think he’s helped himself in a lot of people’s eyes and minds. We’ll see how it all plays out, but certainly he’s been good.”

Hinds has a goal and two assists in three preseason games during this exhibition season and has translated his energetic defensive prowess while displaying subtle offensive details that have aided in clean breakouts and regroups for the Ducks.

“I'm just trying to prove my game, prove that I have a spot on the team,” Hinds said during his post-game scrum. “Just prove that I can play in the NHL. That’s what I want to do, and that's the goal.”

Luneau and Solberg are the two most high-profile defensemen in the Ducks' pipeline. Luneau notched nearly a point per game in his rookie AHL season, scoring 52 points (9-43=52) in 59 games. Solberg plays an easily translated brand of hockey and has been playing against grown men in Europe (and in North America at the end of 2024-25) for the past four seasons.

However, it seems Luneau and Solberg may be better suited to play consistent top minutes in the AHL rather than having to spend extended time in the press box, serving as a healthy scratch.

Similarly, Moore can be considered part of that group needing consistent minutes at a lower level due to being in the early stages of his professional career. Moore has only played 12 games of professional hockey (nine with the San Diego Gulls of the AHL and three with the Ducks in the NHL) following a post-draft year in the USHL and four in the NCAA.

A former third-round pick, Hinds (76th overall in 2021), has now played two full seasons in the AHL with the Gulls and has notched 28 points (6-22-28) in 142 games, spent 84 minutes in the penalty box, has regularly killed penalties, and assumed a heavy defensive role for the club.

He seems poised and ready to take the next step in his journey to regular NHL minutes, and that may come in the form of serving as the Anaheim Ducks’ 7th defenseman for at least the early parts of the 2025-26 season, playing however sporadically, and logging predictable, reliable minutes as the team looks to make a push for the 2026 NHL playoffs.

