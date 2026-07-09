BREAKING: Ducks Match Leo Carlsson's Offer Sheet

However, nothing could have prepared them for the amount or the structure of the Flyers' offer sheet. Your offer has to be big enough to give the opposing party pause, which is exactly what the Flyers' offer did. "I don't think (the Ducks) thought it was going to go here," Friedman said on 32 Thoughts: The Podcast. "I don't think they thought it was going to go to 18 (million). And that is the lesson that everybody learns now, is that we better take care of our business; we better know our business; we better be sure of our business because we are now more vulnerable than ever. The NHL is changing."