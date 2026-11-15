Cancer Can’t Keep Frank Vatrano from Honoring His Brother

"Now that he's gone, we're just trying to do everything we can to keep his never-give-up mentality and 'keep fighting' mentality going, especially with hockey. Hockey was such a big part of his life. That's why I play the game, my brothers played and his kids now. He was so involved in the community and we're trying to do everything we can to keep his name going and get some golf tournaments going. I think the hockey thing is something that we kind of put together in a month, so shoutout to Violent Gentlemen for helping us get all the merchandise and taking care of that. They were awesome. Awesome for them to do that. That's just the beginning to grow something as big as we possibly can. And all the donations go to Cancer Can't, which is a foundation that they went to and he was going (to) when (Massachusetts General Hospital) told him there's nothing more they can do for him. So we tried all these experimental stuff to try and see if it worked and they covered all the costs for lodging and housing and paid for mostly all of his travel. When we were looking back and seeing where we wanted the money being donated to, that's where we chose to donate it to."