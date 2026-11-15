Cancer Can’t Keep Frank Vatrano from Honoring His Brother

Anaheim Ducks
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John Jones-Imagn Images
Nov 15, 2026 9:53 PMPublished Nov 15, 2026 9:53 PM
During a difficult year, the Ducks winger has faced every challenge head-on.
It was a tough year for Frank Vatrano. After three consecutive seasons of 20+ goals and 40+ points, including a 37-goal and 60-point campaign in 2023-24, he proceeded to have the worst statistical season of his career in 2025-26. He managed just nine points in 50 games and didn't score his first goal of the season until Nov. 2. A shoulder fracture in late December caused him to miss two months. He was a healthy scratch for all 12 of their playoff games.
Even despite the many subtractions that the Ducks made this past offseason due to Leo Carlsson's offer sheet, Cutter Gauthier and Pavel Mintyukov's big contract extensions, and Troy Terry's absence as he continued to rehab from offseason hip surgery, Vatrano has found it difficult to crack the lineup on a regular basis. He's appeared in just nine of their 20 games thus far and is averaging the second-lowest TOI (11:32) of his career.
But for Vatrano, none of what he went through compares to what his brother did. Salvatore "Sammy" Vatrano passed away on Feb. 17, 2026 after a five-year battle with glioblastoma, a type of brain cancer. Sammy endured numerous surgeries and treatments during his battle with glioblastoma, even traveling to New York and Germany to undergo specialized therapies. Vatrano founded "Sammy's Fight" shortly after Sammy was diagnosed with a brain tumor in 2021 to raise awareness and rally support for those affected by brain tumors.
"I started that foundation when he was first diagnosed and we didn't really know what not only his next day, (but) what his next year was going to look like," Vatrano said. "We didn't know what the cancer was doing, how long he had. So I started that foundation and then (we) finally found out what he had. If you look at cancer, I think pancreatic and glioblastoma are the two worst cancers you could possibly get. It's basically a death sentence. For him, where the cancer was, it was in the back of his brain, so it didn't affect his speech or his personality. He was the same person through and throughout everything that he was going through and never complained one bit. We were lucky that--up until the last couple months--we had Sammy there with us the whole time. When I started that foundation, we didn't know what he had, and I was trying to just do anything to bring awareness to it 'cause it was all new to us, new to everyone.
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"Now that he's gone, we're just trying to do everything we can to keep his never-give-up mentality and 'keep fighting' mentality going, especially with hockey. Hockey was such a big part of his life. That's why I play the game, my brothers played and his kids now. He was so involved in the community and we're trying to do everything we can to keep his name going and get some golf tournaments going. I think the hockey thing is something that we kind of put together in a month, so shoutout to Violent Gentlemen for helping us get all the merchandise and taking care of that. They were awesome. Awesome for them to do that. That's just the beginning to grow something as big as we possibly can. And all the donations go to Cancer Can't, which is a foundation that they went to and he was going (to) when (Massachusetts General Hospital) told him there's nothing more they can do for him. So we tried all these experimental stuff to try and see if it worked and they covered all the costs for lodging and housing and paid for mostly all of his travel. When we were looking back and seeing where we wanted the money being donated to, that's where we chose to donate it to."
The 'hockey thing' that Vatrano is referring to is Sammy Vatrano Foundation Showcase, which held its first annual showcase this past August. Several local area youth teams participated in the showcase in the two-day showcase, which was held at Hobomock Arena in Pembroke, Mass. Cancer Can't raised over $21,000 in donations via the nonprofit fundraising software Givebutter.
"With everything that happened last year, not just on the ice, but also off the ice, that was a lot for someone to go through," Vatrano said. "Never wish for anyone to go through something like that. I think getting home this summer and spending time with my family is what I needed, to be near them and give them all the support they could possibly get. But it's always nice to come back here and get back to the normalcy of things. I think that's what kind of helped me through the whole process last year. Going through that for the past five years now, then last year, he had that little hiccup and things took a turn for the worst. So it was kind of those things that we waited on monthly for five years, and it was a long five years. He wasn't expected to live any longer than 12 to 18 months. He fought hard and I think last year, just being here, being around the guys, being around the team was the best thing for me."
Sammy was 11 years old when Frank was born on March 14, 1994. It had been less than eight months since Sammy's passing when this interview was conducted. Vatrano was visibly, and understandably, emotional when asked what Sammy meant to him as both a brother and a role model.
"He meant everything to me. Such a role model and someone I still look up to to this day. It sucks that he's gone, but we'll keep his name going and (do) everything we can do for his family. Making sure that they're gonna be loved and cared for is the biggest thing. He's the reason why I play this game and I give him a lot of credit, had to teach me the right things at such a young age. Just because he's not here anymore, doesn't mean that isn't gonna be someone I look up to every single day."
The Ducks' Hockey Fights Cancer game is Sunday against the Calgary Flames. Ryan Strome, a good friend of Vatrano's and his former teammate with both the Ducks and the New York Rangers, is one of the players on that Flames team.
"We still talk almost every single day, so I kind of know what's going on, the ins and outs," Strome said. "It's tough. He's dealt with a lot off the ice. He's had new family members being born, young families, dealt with some injuries, so he's got a lot going on. He's a proud guy and he works really hard. He cares a lot, so I think, sometimes, to be kind of pushed back in the shuffle is tough, and we can help each other with those experiences. But I think he's still a guy that has a lot to give and his 'give a f--k' meter is really high, so he really cares. I'm hoping he's a big part of things this year."
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Along with his teammates and friends, Vatrano also has his wife, Rebecca and their children as part of his support system. Frank and Rebecca have been together since high school.
"You play this game for a living and things are either going great or they're not, and it's always nice to come home to a support system and see your kids and love them and come home to your wife, who I've been together with since high school, so that's huge. It's not like I'm going home to myself and I'm putting stuff, keeping things internally. They're the No. 1 support system. I have them here with me, but also being a part of the team and being part of this organization is awesome. I love it here. These guys are the best and they helped me get through a pretty tough part of my life."
No matter what Vatrano has gone through in the past year, whether it was recovering from his injury, being in and out of the lineup or not playing in a single playoff game, he knows that these experiences are part of his life, a life that he looks at differently now since his brother's passing.
"(Life is) fragile, for sure," he said. "As cliché as it sounds, the next day is never promised. And when you're going through tough stretches or tough things, I think that's something that you always have to think (about). Never take for granted the day you have, the next day following. Just keep it one day at a time, try to stay even keel. Everyone says it: just enjoy the process, enjoy life. Make sure you always give someone the hug that they need and the kiss that they need and (make) sure that you're always there for support."
To learn more about Sammy's Fight and Cancer Can't, you can visit the links posted below:
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