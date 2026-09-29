Ducks Alumni Partner with Warrior of Life Fund for Face Off for Heroes

"And the cool thing is a lot of these military guys bring their families. We invite the wives and the kids because when they deploy, they're leaving their families for four, six, eight months. We don't want to take them away from their family for a weekend. So we say, 'Bring your family, make it an event, spend a few extra days. Bond with your family outside of your normal four walls, your military base, your military community'. And what happens there is their families get to meet other families, which is cool. But these guys get to connect with NHL alumni, and then forge relationships, which have continued and started to grow. These guys talk to each other year-round now. Even when they're deployed, they're texting each other back, talking hockey, doing this and that. So really a great community to be part of. When I heard that there was hockey in Virginia Beach––because I'm a Massachusetts guy, hockey everywhere in Massachusetts, New England––I said, 'They play hockey in Virginia Beach?' These elite warriors are using hockey as a therapeutic tool. I had to learn more about it, and they kind of adopted me. I've been working with them since 2017 now. It brings me joy every day I work with them. Happy to be part of the organization."