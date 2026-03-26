Ducks Forward Prospect Nathan Gaucher Recalled from AHL

On Thursday, ahead of their game against the Calgary Flames, the Anaheim Ducks announced they’ve recalled center Nathan Gaucher from the San Diego Gulls of the AHL.
This call-up comes on the heels of an upper-body injury sustained by Ducks forward Jansen Harkins, who left Tuesday’s game against the Vancouver Canucks after just 2:05 TOI.
Gaucher (22) is in his third full season in the AHL and has produced a career-best 26 points (12-14=26) in 57 games. After scoring just eight points (4-4=8) through the first 36 games in 2025-26, Gaucher’s offense has turned a corner, and he’s tallied 18 points (8-10=18) in his last 21 games, including a hat trick and five points (3-2=5) in his last two.
Dating back to his draft year, Gaucher (22nd overall in 2022) never projected as a traditional top-six producer or contributor, but instead, displayed more of a traditional middle-six, 200-foot center skillset.
He assumed similar duties on back-to-back Canadian World Junior Championship teams, winning gold medals in 2022 and 2023 and scoring a total of six points (2-4=6) in 14 games.
Throughout his professional career, and even dating back to his final year in the QMJHL, Gaucher has suffered injuries or slow starts, potentially hindering his development.
This season, he’s taken on a larger role with the Gulls, earning more ice time at 5v5 and playing a key role on their penalty kill.
Once a pure force of nature with an NHL-ready frame and motor, Gaucher has now refined many of the details in his offensive and defensive games alike. He now recognizes how to efficiently pressure, engage, and utilize his 6-foot-3, 227-pound frame to win pucks on the forecheck or in his end.
Offensively, with his powerful stride, he’s causing turnovers, winning races to loose pucks, and is becoming more calculated and confident with the puck on his stick, letting plays develop before effectively continuing a cycle. Much of his recent stretch of goalscoring has come off clever off-puck reads to find soft ice on the weak side or cutting into the slot to make himself a premium passing option.
If he were to find himself in the Ducks’ NHL lineup in any of their games down the stretch, one could expect him to provide much of what Harkins brought to the fourth line: energy, tenacity, and a disruptive forechecking presence. He can add layers of defensive impact with his open-ice speed, positioning, and willingness to physically engage opponents.
His play style is endearing to teammates, fans, and coaches alike, and he fits the mold of an important piece to the bottom six of a championship team should he continue building on his recent form.
The Ducks spent a relatively high pick on him in 2022, a pick acquired as part of a package in exchange for longtime Anaheim defenseman Hampus Lindholm, with the expectation that he would become a complementary player to the supreme offensive talents they would soon come to acquire when the team was eventually in playoff contention.
That time has now come for the Ducks, and at 22-years-old, Gaucher seems to have marinated in the AHL enough for the front office to be comfortable giving him an opportunity to earn his way onto the ice down the stretch, given the state of their current roster and position in the standings.