Ducks GM Pat Verbeek on 2026 Trade Deadline Moves

I think Ryan is an ultimate professional. He showed a lot of character. I think in this instance, he got injured at the start of training camp and ended up being six weeks out of the lineup. We were winning, and it's difficult for any player to kind of come into that scenario and try and carve out a role. And so Ryan was kind of chasing it, and so he was in a tough position. And so being healthy and being scratched from time to time, it's certainly not the best for the player at times. It gives us depth, but I thought for Ryan and––I think he's been just an outstanding person. Like I said, great character. From my perspective, we looked at it to give Ryan an opportunity to go to a team where he's going to be able to play and contribute to that team in a meaningful way. And as a player, I've been in his chair, and I understand exactly where he's coming from. It's important to play and not sit out. Even though we're a team that's kind of in a playoff push and run, from his perspective and from his family's perspective, it's important that he continues to have the opportunity to play.