Ducks GM Pat Verbeek on Matching Leo Carlsson's Offer Sheet

Well, I think prior to Mason and even Olen, we still had plenty of space; I just think that they were moves to help create some openings in other areas. And so that's kind of how I viewed those moves. We acquired (Anton) Wahlberg, who is a really up-and-coming, good left winger. We're looking to fill some spots in the future, so those moves were kind of made––and I probably mentioned this before, but I probably wouldn't have traded Mason McTavish if (Nikita) Klepov wasn't there (at 15th overall), and we were able to get a very talented winger again scoring winger with (Marcus) Nordmark (at 28th overall). So it kind of set the tone to kind of get our young skill deeper into the organization. And it also allows Roger McQueen to kind of develop at a little slower rate and not push him into the frame quickly with having (Mikael) Granlund at the 2C. So all these moves were kind of made to move some pieces around the chessboard, so to speak.