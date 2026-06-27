Ducks GM Pat Verbeek on McTavish/Zellweger Trades, 2026 Draft & More

Stian, we'll see at training camp. He went to the World Championship and did very well again. Tristan Luneau, we see as making our team and adding a lot for us. I think he has the ability to be able to play with speed. He's obviously done some really good things in the American Hockey League with his point production. I think last year was a very good year for him to kind of really round out his game in the defensive zone and just play a little calmer, quieter game overall and pick his spots of when to jump up into the rush. So I think there were things that he learned a lot. When I look back on last year, he scored a huge goal for us in Nashville (at the end of the season). And so we think he deserves an opportunity, and we're going to let him run with it.