Injuries Piling Up for Ducks in the Early Days of Training Camp

On the right side of the blueline, the Ducks have even more question marks after losing all three starters (Jacob Trouba, John Carlson, Radko Gudas) from Game 1 of their first-round series against the Edmonton Oilers in May. The coaching staff was projected to run a rotation of four players (Drew Helleson, Nick Jensen, Ian Moore, Tristan Luneau) on the right side to start the season, but that group has taken a hit as well.