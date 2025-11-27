Lukas Dostal Day-to-Day with Lower-Body Injury, Updates on Mikael Granlund and Ryan Poehling

The Anaheim Ducks have had their fair share of run-ins with the injury bug during the first quarter of the 2025-26 season. Two of their most impactful injuries have come from Ryan Strome missing 16 games with a preseason upper-body injury (later revealed to be an oblique injury) and Radko Gudas missing 11 with a lower-body injury.

The Ducks announced on Wednesday, before their morning skate and ahead of their matchup against the Vancouver Canucks, that starting netminder Lukas Dostal would miss that night’s game with a lower-body injury and is considered “day-to-day.”

“We’re not sure (how serious), we’ll find out more today,” Ducks head coach Joel Quenneville said. “I don’t foresee it (being) long-term, but we’ll see.”

Backup goaltender Petr Mrazek is scheduled to start in Dostal’s place for their game against Vancouver on Wednesday. To back him up, Ville Husso was recalled from the San Diego Gulls of the AHL.

Husso has a 6-4-3 record for the Gulls in 2025-26, has posted a .908 SV%, and recorded three shutouts. Last year, he appeared in four games for the Ducks after he was traded from the Detroit Red Wings in exchange for future considerations. He posted a 1-1-1 record and a .925 SV%.

Mikael Granlund missed eight games with a lower-body injury, returned to action for one game (where he notched a goal in a 6-3 loss to the Detroit Red Wings), and has missed the Ducks’ last five games after reaggravating the injury in that game. Granlund was placed on IR just before Wednesday's game.

“Granny is getting closer,” Quenneville said. “I don’t see him playing this week. We have four (games) in six (days) coming up, but I don’t see him (coming back) in that stretch, hopefully soon right after that.”

Forward Ryan Poehling has missed the Ducks' last six games with an upper-body injury. He returned to morning skate, in a non-contact jersey, before Saturday’s game against the Vegas Golden Knights, and was practicing on Tuesday in a regular jersey.

“Good. I would say that, maybe next weekend, at the earliest, but that’s probably it,” Quenneville said on Saturday when asked about how he’s looked. “It was the first time he’s been out there with the guys, hopefully progresses this week.”

The Ducks are expected to ice the same lineup that earned them their 4-3 OT victory over Vegas on Saturday.

