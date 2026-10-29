Sabres’ Olen Zellweger Ready for Return to Anaheim

“I don't think I was thinking that far ahead,” Zellweger said. “Played a couple games in the playoffs there, so I was trying to play my best. I think I came back and I played well and felt good. It would have been good to try to win that Game 5 in Vegas. But overall, I just kind of took it throughout the process, didn't really think that that was the end or anything. I was just going day-by-day, week-by-week kind of thing, seeing how things played out. They played out this way, so that's where I was at with that.”