Sabres’ Olen Zellweger Ready for Return to Anaheim

Anaheim Ducks
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Gregory Fisher-Imagn Image
Gregory Fisher-Imagn Image
Oct 29, 2026 10:07 PMPublished Oct 29, 2026 10:07 PM
The 23-year-old was traded to the Sabres this past June.
Honda Center isn’t an unfamiliar sight for Sabres defenseman Olen Zellweger, who was drafted by the Ducks in 2021 and made his NHL debut (coincidentally against the Sabres) at Honda Center in 2024.
“No, I didn’t,” Zellweger said with a laugh when asked if he went to the wrong dressing room when he arrived. “I haven't really been over to the away side, so it's a bit unusual being over here, but exciting at the same time.”
Despite the somewhat unceremonious end to his tenure there, Zellweger was very appreciative of his time in Anaheim when asked about it.
“It was always a dream of mine to play in the NHL and that's where it came true for me. So that's what's really special about it. There was some ups and downs. It’s kind of like anything, you gotta work through adversity. I was really thankful for my time there. The fans are unbelievable and teammates and stuff like that were awesome. Overall, it was great.”
Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images
Zellweger played in 164 games for the Ducks. Most of that time was spent trying to carve out a regular spot in the lineup as he faced lineup logjams and defensive inconsistencies. After spending most of the 2025-26 season as a regular in the lineup, he was healthy scratched for the final six games of the regular season in favor of AHL call-up Tyson Hinds. Hinds performed well enough to hold a spot in the lineup for the playoffs, with Zellweger relegated to the press box.
Injuries in the Ducks’ conference semifinal matchup against the Vegas Golden Knights led to Zellweger’s reintroduction. He responded with points in back-to-back games, an assist on Ian Moore’s game-winning goal in Game 4 and the tying goal in Game 5 late in the third period. The Ducks would eventually fall to the Golden Knights in six games after losing Game 5 in overtime and getting blown out in Game 6.
Despite being removed from the lineup during the home stretch of the regular season and his re-insertion into the lineup only being necessitated due to injuries, Zellweger never concerned himself with where his long-term future would be, whether in Anaheim or elsewhere. He was a pending RFA this past summer and signed a three-year, $9.3 million contract extension with the Sabres several days after they acquired him from the Ducks.
“I don't think I was thinking that far ahead,” Zellweger said. “Played a couple games in the playoffs there, so I was trying to play my best. I think I came back and I played well and felt good. It would have been good to try to win that Game 5 in Vegas. But overall, I just kind of took it throughout the process, didn't really think that that was the end or anything. I was just going day-by-day, week-by-week kind of thing, seeing how things played out. They played out this way, so that's where I was at with that.”
Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images
In September, Ducks general manager Pat Verbeek revealed that he was in discussions with Leo Carlsson, Cutter Gauthier and Pavel Mintyukov’s representatives ahead of the 2025-26 season. Agreements never came to fruition and all three players eventually hit restricted free agency. Carlsson, Gauthier and Mintyukov now account for $38.7 million of the Ducks’ cap.
Zellweger said that his representation did not engage of discussions of that kind, or at least one that he had heard of.
“I don't think nothing really got there after last season (2025-26) as well.”
The change of scenery has seemed to do Zellweger well, who has five points in 11 games thus far as part of the Sabres’ second defensive pair alongside Owen Power. He scored the game-winning goal on Tuesday against the San Jose Sharks.
“Every game counts as a new one,” he said. “It's not really what you've done, it’s more like what you're gonna provide for the team going forward. So I don’t think I look at it in that sense., more just kind of bringing my best effort every game and knowing that I'm gonna go there and play well.”
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