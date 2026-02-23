Ducks at the Winter Olympics: Final Recap

Against the cycle, he tracked pucks well, and he had a perfect reverse VH, which eliminated every inch of net when pucks were in tight and on the outside of the posts. He faced countless odd-man rushes and breakaways where he displayed his athleticism, pushing aggressively laterally and getting each skate to each post, eliminating the entire bottom foot of the net entirely. Before making the jump to the NHL, he’ll need to improve his game management, decision-making, and puck skills, as well as playing more contained at times and not overcommitting by keeping himself in position to recover.