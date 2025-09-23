Boston Bruins Official Lineup For Preseason Game #2

NEW YORK -- The Boston Bruins are back on the ice on to square off against the New York Rangers on Tuesday night. Last time out, the Bruins lost 5-2 to the Washington Capitals in their preseason opener. Tonight, the Bruins will be looking to get some mojo going in Madison Square Garden.

Bruins Head Coach Marco Sturm is giving roster-wannabes Fabian Lysell, Matej Blumel, Alex Steeves, Fraser Minten, and Matthew Poitras their second preseason games already.

Dans Locmelis receives a massive opportunity, skating alongside Blumel and Casey Mittelstadt.

Joonas Korpisalo makes his first appearance of the preseason, while Michael DiPietro will likely split the game with him.

Here's how the Bruins will line up for tonight's game:

Follow along @Rustymac26 on X, formerly known as Twitter, for live game updates!