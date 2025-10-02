Bruins Official Lineup For Thursday Night Matchup Against Capitals

The Boston Bruins are back on the ice Thursday night to take on the Washington Capitals. The Bruins lost their last game against the Philadelphia Flyers in the shootout.

The Bruins are bringing a very light lineup to Washington, as is tradition in the preseason.

It's another massive opportunity for Alex Steeves, Matej Blumel, and Matthew Poitras as they all look to lock in a lineup place.

Elsewhere, Joonas Korpisalo gets his second game of the preseason as he gears up for another campaign in Boston.

Here's Boston's full lineup: