Bruins Shake Up Lines Ahead Of Game Against Kings

The Boston Bruins' road trip to California continues, as the banged-up Bruins head into Los Angeles to take on the Los Angeles Kings.

The B's will once again be without multiple key players, including Charlie McAvoy and Elias Lindholm.

McAvoy, it was revealed, underwent facial surgery and is out indefinitely, with the only hint of a timeline being he should be ready by the Olympics in February.

It's a really tough blow for the Bruins to take, especially with half of their opening night top six out of commission.

Lindholm once again skated during morning skate, but will not play tonight.

Jeffrey Viel will be the newest injured Bruin, as he did not skate in the morning and is out for tonight's game in Los Angeles.

After two straight losses, the Bruins have taken a hit lately and now find themselves outside a playoff spot. As a result, Bruins' Head Coach Marco Sturm has reset his forward group, with the top six swapped entirely from last game.

David Pastrnak and Morgan Geekie are separated, and Marat Khusnutdinov is down to second-line center. The top Bruins line is a complete Czech line, with Pavel Zacha centering Matej Blümel and Pastrnak. The second line sees Khusnutdinov between Geekie and Alex Steeves.

The Athletic's Fluto Shinzawa reported the Bruins full line up as follows:

Forwards:

Matej Blümel - Pavel Zacha - David Pastrnak

Alex Steeves - Marat Khusnutdinov - Morgan Geekie

Tanner Jeannot - Fraser Minten - Mark Kastelic

Riley Tufte - Sean Kuraly - Mikey Eyssimont

Defense & Starting Goalie:

Nikita Zadorov - Jonathan Aspirot

Hampus Lindholm - Henri Jokiharju

Mason Lohrei - Andrew Peeke

Jeremy Swayman