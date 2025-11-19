Breaking: Charlie McAvoy Undergoes Facial Surgery

The Boston Bruins' injury bug took a giant bite out of Boston in Montreal on November 15, with the most notable injury being the one to Charlie McAvoy.

The superstar defenseman, McAvoy, took a Noah Dobson slap shot directly to the face after a redirection off of Mark Kastelic during the second period of Saturday's game. The Bruins defenseman immediately fell to the ice, with blood gushing onto the ice.

Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) on X

Scary moment as Charlie McAvoy takes a slap shot to the face. Hoping he is okay 🙏

The Bruins played on Monday against the Carolina Hurricanes, falling 3-1 without McAvoy. Now, they've shipped out to California and called up Michael Callahan.

There had been no updates on McAvoy until this afternoon, when Bruins Head Coach Marco Sturm met with the media following a morning skate in Anaheim.

There, Sturm told reporters, including Zach Cavanagh, about the latest on McAvoy, revealing he'd undergone surgery.

“Charlie had a facial surgery," Sturm said. "Successfully. So he's doing good. He's recovering right now at home, and we still don't know how long he's gonna be out for.”

With no firm timeline and now a confirmed surgery, it could be a good while before McAvoy returns for the Bruins.