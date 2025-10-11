Hampus Lindholm Out For Saturday's Game Against Sabres; Bruins Lines At Morning Skate

The Boston Bruins (2-0-0) play host to the Buffalo Sabres (0-1-0) tonight inside TD Garden, as the Bruins look to win their third-straight game to begin the season.

However, Boston will be down Hampus Lindholm, who exited Thursday's game against the Chicago Blackhawks early due to an undisclosed lower-body injury. After Thursday's game. Bruins Head Coach Marco Sturm downplayed the severity of the injury, saying it's nothing serious, but they're going to be extra cautious with him.

This morning, Sturm told reporters he expects Lindholm to skate tomorrow morning. That would be the best-case scenario for Boston.

The Sabres come off an opening-night defeat, where the New York Rangers shut out the Sabres in their own building to begin the year.

Jeremy Swayman starts in goal for the Bruins, his first start in TD Garden this season.

The Bruins ran the following lines during morning skate, courtesy of Fluto Shinzawa.

Forwards:

Morgan Geekie - Elias Lindholm - David Pastrnak

Pavel Zacha - Casey Mittelstadt - Viktor Arvidsson

Tanner Jeannot - Fraser Minten - Mikey Eyssimont

Marat Khusnutdinov - Sean Kuraly - Mark Kastelic

Defense & Starting Goalie:

Mason Lohrei - Charlie McAvoy

Jordan Harris - Andrew Peeke

Nikita Zadorov - Henri Jokiharju

Jeremy Swayman

It's no surprise Boston is keeping everything the same where they can. Everything's clicked for Boston, with all four forward lines showing quite nicely for themselves so far.