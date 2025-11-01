Swayman Starts, Bruins Lineup For Saturday Matinée Against Hurricanes

The Boston Bruins are back in action for their 14th game of the season, as the Bruins host the Carolina Hurricanes for a Saturday Matinée.

The Bruins enter winners of two straight, both behind strong starts from Joonas Korpisalo, as Boston defeated the Buffalo Sabres and New York Islanders on home ice in two consecutive games.

The Bruins' lineup will look different this afternoon, as Elias Lindholm remains sidelined with an undisclosed lower-body injury. Bruins' Head Coach Marco Sturm reiterated there's no update to Lindholm's status, as he underwent an MRI and the team still is evaluating.

Despite Korpisalo's brilliance, Sturm shifts back to Jeremy Swayman this afternoon, as the Bruins' star netminder looks to rebound from Monday's shellacking against the Ottawa Senators.

For Carolina, Seth Jarvis is a game-time decision, while Shayne Gostisbehere remains out. Frederik Anderson is expected to start in net.

Here's the Bruins' full lineup for today:

Forwards:

Morgan Geekie - Marat Khusnutdinov - David Pastrnak

Casey Mittelstadt - Pavel Zacha - Viktor Arvidsson

Tanner Jeannot - Fraser Minten - Mikey Eyssimont

John Beecher - Sean Kuraly - Mark Kastelic

Defense & Starting Goalie:

Nikita Zadorov - Charlie McAvoy

Hampus Lindholm - Andrew Peeke

Jonathan Aspirot - Henri Jokiharju

Jeremy Swayman