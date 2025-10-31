Elias Lindholm Update; Bruins Show Off Latest Lines

The Boston Bruins have won two straight games, and have to be feeling good about that on this Halloween.

The Bruins play again in less than 24 hours, with the Carolina Hurricanes coming to town for a Saturday matinée.

Boston will be down former Hurricane Elias Lindholm, who Head Coach Marco Sturm revealed is going to be out "weeks," and is undergoing an MRI to determine the full severity.

The injury is terrible news for the Bruins. Lindholm's served as Boston's top center, and has had a great start to the year, particularly on the mad advantage. Lindholm's posted four goals and nine points through his 13 games, with all four goals coming on the power play.

The Bruins have not yet placed Lindholm on injured reserve, nor have they made a corresponding roster move. Potential call-ups include the red-hot Georgii Merkulov (5-5-10 in 7 games), along with Patrick Brown (4-6-10 in 7 games) and Matthew Poitras (0-6-6 in 7 games).

At practice today, the Bruins set their lineup for tomorrow, outside a starting goaltender.

Forwards:

Morgan Geekie - Marat Khusnutdinov - David Pastrnak

Casey Mittelstadt - Pavel Zacha - Viktor Arvidsson

Tanner Jeannot - Fraser Minten - Mikey Eyssimont

John Beecher - Sean Kuraly - Mark Kastelic

Defense:

Nikita Zadorov - Charlie McAvoy

Hampus Lindholm - Andrew Peeke

Jonathan Aspirot - Henri Jokiharju

Goalies:

Joonas Korpisalo & Jeremy Swayman

There's no true surprises anywhere. Without Lindholm, Khusnutdinov shifted to top-line center, and he remains there. Geekie slides back up to line one.

Eyssimont back up to the third line, and Beecher rejoins the lineup tomorrow.