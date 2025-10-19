The Bruins Desperately Need A Win Tonight In Utah

How fast things can change in just a week. One week ago today, the Boston Bruins sat 3-0-0. One week later, they're 3-3-0, and desperately need to stop the bleeding.

In these defeats, it's a mix of issues plaguing Boston. Against the Tampa Bay Lightning, it was a sloppy start that felled Boston.

In Vegas, Boston gave up far-too-many chances to a lethal Vegas offense, who punished them in a still-exciting 6-5 game, one Boston struggled to generate anything in during the back half of the third period.

Then came last night. The Colorado Avalanche outclassed the Bruins, beating the B's 4-1 in a game that never felt too close but was, thanks to Jeremy Swayman.

The Bruins needed more from their top guys, especially after they produced little in Vegas. After last night, Boston coach Marco Sturm called out his top guns.

"Our top guys were not the top guys again,” Bruins coach Marco Sturm told reporters. “If you look at Colorado and our team, that’s the difference. That’s just the way it is. It doesn’t matter which team you are, your best players have to be your best players. That was the biggest disappointment tonight.”

That quote's just about as biting as it can get from Sturm. Sturm bemoaned Boston's inability to take advantage of the close game thanks to Swayman, with the shot attempts finished 73-27 for Colorado.

“We were in the game,” Sturm said. “It’s a 2-1 hockey game. We know they’re going to be better than us, but it’s a 2-1 hockey game. That was the frustrating part.”

The biting words indicate a coach frustrated, and rightfully so. It's three straight games Boston could've won or at least stolen points from, but one thing or another held them back from doing so.

All of that leads to tonight in Utah. The Bruins take on the Mammoth, and boy, how they need a victory in the absolute worst way tonight.

The Mammoth sit at an even 3-2-0, and are 2-0 at home. They're a team that Boston's physicality and defense should make a bigger impact on.

Boston's likely to make some lineup changes following last night's defeat. Boston desperately needs a spark, anything to stop the slide from this week.

After tonight, the B's play six of their next seven games at home. It would be more-than-ideal if Boston goes into that stretch with some positivity and in a playoff position, even in this early stage of the season.