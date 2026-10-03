2 Boston Bruins Featured On New NHL Trade Board
Could the Bruins trade these two players this season?
The Boston Bruins are in the very early stages of the 2026-27 season.
Although this is the case, some of their players are already creating chatter in the rumor mill as potential trade candidates.
Pavel Zacha and Mason Lohrei were both featured on Lyle Richardson's latest trade board for Bleacher Report.
Zacha was given the No. 10 spot on Richardson's trade board. It is not too difficult to understand, as questions about the skilled center's future with the Bruins have come up for a while now. He is in the final season of his contract and a pending unrestricted free agent, so Boston could trade him if extension talks do not go well. Yet, given his importance to the Bruins' roster, they should be working hard to keep him around.
Lohrei, on the other hand, landed the No. 8 spot on Richardson's trade board. Like Zacha, Lohrei's name has been floating around the rumor mill for a while now. The left-shot defenseman could be the kind of player the Bruins use in a trade package to upgrade their roster elsewhere.
Nevertheless, it will be interesting to see what the Bruins decide to do with Zacha and Lohrei this season.