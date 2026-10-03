2 Boston Bruins Featured On New NHL Trade Board

Zacha was given the No. 10 spot on Richardson's trade board. It is not too difficult to understand, as questions about the skilled center's future with the Bruins have come up for a while now. He is in the final season of his contract and a pending unrestricted free agent, so Boston could trade him if extension talks do not go well. Yet, given his importance to the Bruins' roster, they should be working hard to keep him around.