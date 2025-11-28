2 Bruins Stars Out vs. Rangers

The Boston Bruins are set to face off against the New York Rangers on Nov. 28. The Bruins will be looking to stay hot after defeating the New York Islanders by a 3-1 final score in their last matchup on Nov. 28.

However, unfortunately for the Bruins, they will be without two of their important forwards against the Rangers.

While speaking with reporters, Bruins head coach Marco Sturm shared that David Pastrnak and Pavel Zacha will both be out for the Original Six club against the Rangers due to injuries.

This is certainly tough news for the Bruins, as Pastrnak and Zacha are huge parts of their offense. However, they will now need to adjust without the two of them if they hope to pick up a victory against the Rangers.

In 25 games so far this season, Pastrnak has recorded 11 goals, 18 assists, and 29 points. Zacha, on the other hand, has posted five goals, 12 assists, and 17 points in 25 games for the Black and Gold this campaign.

The Bruins will be getting one of their other key forwards back against the Rangers, as Sturm confirmed that Casey Mittelstadt will be back in the lineup. The 27-year-old forward last played on Nov. 6 against the Ottawa Senators.

In 15 games this season, Mittelstadt has recorded four goals, five assists, nine points, and an even plus/minus rating.