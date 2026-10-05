Boston Bruins Forward Clears Waivers Ahead Of Senators Game
Oct 5, 2026 8:02 PM
This Bruins forward will be staying put.
On Sunday, the Boston Bruins placed forward Mikey Eyssimont on waivers.
Now, Eyssimont will officially be staying put with the organization, at least for now. According to Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman, Eyssimont has cleared waivers.
When it was announced that Eyssimont was placed on waivers, it seemed possible that another team could claim him. He is a proven bottom-six forward and energy player, so he could have been a decent pickup for a team needing depth. However, he had no takers, so he will now be heading to the AHL with the Providence Bruins.
Eyssimont will now serve as a veteran forward for Providence's younger players. The 30-year-old last played at the AHL level during the 2022-23 with the Manitoba Moose, where he posted two goals, nine points, and 27 penalty minutes in nine games.
Eyssimont has yet to make his season debut for Boston this campaign. In 56 games last season for the Bruins, he recorded eight goals, 10 assists, 18 points, and 31 penalty minutes.
Eyssimont is in the final season of his contract, where he has a $1.45 million cap hit.
Comments
Powered by RoundtableBuilt on infrastructure designed for real-time media. Learn more at RTB.io.© Roundtable 2026. By using this site you agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy