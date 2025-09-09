Tanner Jeannot Ready To Prove Worth, Do His 'Very Best' To Win And Be A Leader

The Boston Bruins did not hesitate on July 1. Don Sweeney kept busy, signing seven free agents while acquiring Viktor Arvidsson from the Edmonton Oilers.

Most deals Sweeney handed out were shorter term, such as cheap two-year deals for Sean Kuraly and Michael Eyssimont.

However, Sweeney did make one major commitment. He signed Tanner Jeannot to a five-year, $17 million contract ($3.4 million AAV).

Jeannot, 28, spent last season with the Los Angeles Kings, posting seven goals and 13 points across 67 games. Prior to that, Jeannot spent time in Tampa Bay and Nashville. Back in 2021-22, Jeannot scored 24 goals and 41 points for Nashville, both of which remain career highs.

Speaking at the Boston Bruins Foundation Golf Outing and with training camp on the horizon, Jeannot expressed clear excitement.

"Super, super excited to be here, super excited to get things going, and couldn't be happier.”

Jeannot has built a reputation for being incredibly tough to play against and someone who works hard on every shift. Beyond that, he’s been a popular player in the locker room.

His play style of hard-nosed physicality and relentless effort fit perfectly with what Boston is always known for.

“Yeah, I mean, kind of my whole career, I've thought that (I fit Boston’s style perfectly). Every time coming into Boston and playing the Bruins, it's obvious.”

“It’s really cool being on an original six team. I've always kind of pictured myself trying to emulate that kind of style, what they're known for having."

Jeannot’s excitement wasn’t just for show, either. As he spoke about becoming a Bruin, he couldn’t hide his smile. Beyond just his excitement, it’s an opportunity to be a leader. There’s a glut of younger players entering the fold along with other new signings.

Jeannot’s the headliner, but he’s going to need to be a leader for this team to find success. Asked how he’s going to accomplish that, Jeannot said “I think just drawing on experience, I've been through quite a bit in my career so far, and just kind of drawing on that and also just being confident in what I bring and knowing what I bring to the team.”

“I'm always going to be a guy that's going to be there for my teammates and whatever they need. If they just need someone, a sounding board for something or leading by example, I'm going to do the very best that I can for that. Helping out in any way I can, especially for those young guys coming in. Just trying to encourage them to work hard, do their very best, play their game, and just try to take those next steps.”

Jeannot’s eagerness to be a Bruin cannot be overlooked. That passion for this team and city is contagious, and he’s going to spread it throughout training camp. Those intangibles are what made Jeannot a highly-valued asset on July 1, and it’s the exact reason Sweeney brought him to Boston.

Jeannot also made it very clear he’s team first. “I'm just looking for what the team needs me to be and what the team needs me to do to bring the most success and get the most wins that we can. So I think there are a lot of ways that I can bring help in that way… I'm going to do the very best I can to get wins for Boston.”