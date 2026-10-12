Boston Bruins Rising Prospect Is On Fire Right Now
Oct 12, 2026 3:44 PM
This Bruins prospect is playing some great hockey.
Will Zellers is one of the Boston Bruins' most promising prospects. The 20-year-old forward has been developing his game nicely and is having a very good start to the 2026-27 season with the University of North Dakota.
In two games so far this campaign with the school, Zellers already has two goals, four assists, and six points. With this, the Bruins exciting prospect is undoubtedly impressing in a major way early on.
Seeing Zellers have such a strong start to the season is not too surprising. He had a very good freshman year with the University of North Dakota in 2025-26, as he posted 18 goals and 34 points in 38 games. This was after he had 44 goals and 71 points in 52 games with the USHL's Green Bay Gamblers during the 2024-25 season.
With the way Zellers is playing right now, it is hard not to feel optimistic about his future with the Bruins. The Maple Grove, Minnesota native will be looking to continue to stay hot as the season rolls on from here. If he does, it would only create more excitement about him as one of Boston's top prospects.
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