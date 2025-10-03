Boston Bruins Roster Cutdown Continues As Boston Waives Five Skaters, Demotes Four Others

The Boston Bruins season begins in just five days, so the roster trimming kicked into overdrive on Friday afternoon.

Following a 3-1 road preseason victory against the Washington Capitals, the Bruins now have to cut down the roster even further.

As a result, the team announced they've placed the following players on waivers:

Victor Soderstrom, Michael Callahan, Parker Brown, Georgii Merkulov, Riley Tufte

It would be a surprise if any of these skaters get waived.

Additionally, the team sent down the following:

Fabian Lysell, Frederic Brunet, Riley Duran, Brett Harrison

The most notable cut-down player there is Fabian Lysell. The 2021 first-round pick played 12 NHL games last season and entered this training camp with a legitimate chance to make the Bruins out of camp.

Instead, he fell out of favor with Head Coach Marco Sturm rather quickly and will have to find his game in Providence. Last season, Lysell posted 34 points in 52 AHL games.

The Bruins still need to make multiple additional cuts before the start of the season. At practice today, John Beecher, Matthew Poitras, Matej Blümel, Jonathan Aspirot, and Michael DiPietro made up the extras. Alex Steeves and Jeffrey Viel did not skate with the main group, but remain in the mix for now.

Fraser Minten has seemingly played his way onto the Bruins. Sturm praised the 21-year-old pivot to the media Friday at Warrior Ice Arena:

"I like what I’ve seen so far, I really do," Sturm said. "Maybe he’s the one guy, he surprised me in a positive way... He is very reliable for me, what he has shown in the past, how he is off the ice. He is more like a man already than a little kid."

The team will likely opt to keep 14 forwards, seven defensemen, and two goalies.