Bruins Coach Says This About Quinn Hughes & Wild Matchup

The Minnesota Wild made a massive trade earlier this week, acquiring superstar defenseman Quinn Hughes from the Vancouver Canucks. This was after Hughes was the subject of major trade rumors.

Now, Hughes is expected to make his Wild debut against the Boston Bruins. As a result of this, Bruins head coach Marco Sturm had a clear message ahead of the Black and Gold's matchup against the Wild.

"They made a pretty aggressive trade last night" Sturm said about the Wild. "We just have to make sure that we're ready to go tomorrow because that building will be buzzing."

Sturm then noted that the Bruins' game plan will remain the same, even with the Wild making their blockbuster move to bring in Hughes.

"No, not really," Sturm said. "We will talk about him, obviously, but we faced some really good defensemen, too, who have the same style as him, so we will be well-prepared."

This will certainly be a game that all hockey fans will be keeping an eye on, as it is always a big deal when superstar players make debuts for new clubs. However, the Bruins will be looking to spoil Hughes' Wild debut by picking up a victory to finish off their three-game road trip.

The Bruins are entering this contest red-hot, as they have won each of their last four games. Yet, the Wild are also on fire right now, winning each of their last three games. With this, one of these two clubs' winning streaks will be coming to an end in this contest. Let's see if the Bruins can defeat Hughes and the Wild from here.