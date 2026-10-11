Bruins' Boldest Off-Season Move Already Looks Like A Great One
Oct 11, 2026 11:00 PM
Fraser Minten is having a great start to the season after landing his big payday.
Last month, the Boston Bruins made a bold move when they signed forward Fraser Minten to a seven-year, $50.4 million contract extension, which kicks in during the 2027-28 season.
The Bruins signed Minten to this huge extension after he had a solid breakout year for them in 2025-26. In 82 games for Boston last season, he recorded 17 goals, 35 points, 142 hits, and a plus-21 rating.
While Minten played very well for Boston last season, the Bruins signing him to a seven-year, $7.2 million average annual value (AAV) extension this early in career was certainly a bold move. Yet, right now, the decision is already looking like it could be a good one.
Minten is showing clear signs of improvement early on this season with the Bruins. In six games so far this campaign with the Black and Gold, he has posted two goals, three assists, five points, and a plus-2 rating. This included him scoring a goal and recording three points in Boston's most recent win against the Philadelphia Flyers.
If Minten continues to produce offense like this and plays a strong two-way game this season, the Bruins' decision to extend him ahead of the final year of his current deal could end up being a home run. It will be interesting to see how the young center performs this campaign from here.
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