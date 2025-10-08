Bruins Can Now Forget About Superstar Target

Many Boston Bruins fans have naturally been hoping for forward Jack Eichel to one day end up joining the Black and Gold. It is understandable, as the Massachusetts native is a legitimate superstar, and they have needed a true first-line center since the retirement of Patrice Bergeron.

Eichel was entering the 2025-26 season in the final year of his contract with the Vegas Golden Knights and could have become an unrestricted free agent (UFA). However, unfortunately for the Bruins, that is now officially not happening.

This is because Eichel has signed eight-year, $108 million contract extension with the Golden Knights.

This is certainly tough news for the Bruins, but it is also easy to understand why Eichel is staying in Vegas. Besides getting such a big offer from the Golden Knights, he has been a perfect fit on their roster. Furthermore, the Golden Knights are in a great position to remain contenders for a long time, as they added superstar winger Mitch Marner this off-season.

In 77 games this past season for the Golden Knights, Eichel recorded 28 goals and set new career highs with 66 assists and 94 points. Adding that kind of production would have been huge for the Bruins.

Now with Eichel extended, a few top pending UFAs for next summer include Martin Necas, Alex Tuch, Artemi Panarin, and Nick Schmaltz.