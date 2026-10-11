Bruins Defenseman's Breakout Could Put An End To Trade Rumors
Oct 11, 2026 9:31 PM
Is Mason Lohrei proving he deserves to stay in Boston?
The Boston Bruins have hot lately, as they have won each of their last two games.
They have dominated during their two-game winning streak, as they have outscored their opponents 11-2. This included a dominant 5-1 win over the Philadelphia Flyers in their last game on Saturday afternoon.
Mason Lohrei has played a role in the Bruins' winning streak, as he has goals in each of his last two games. With this, he now has four points and a plus-3 rating in six games so far this season for Boston.
Seeing Lohrei have this kind of start to the season is undoubtedly encouraging. The 25-year-old defenseman is certainly making an impact offensively and is showing early signs of having a breakout year in 2026-27.
If Lohrei continues to play this way for the Bruins, could it put an end to the trade rumors surrounding him? Questions about Lohrei's future with the Bruins have come up often since last season. Yet, if he takes that next step and proves that he can be a legitimate top-four offensive defenseman, it would help his chances of sticking around.
There is a lot to like about Lohrei's game early on this season. He is showing more confidence with the puck and is doing a good job creating plays. It will be intriguing to see if he can keep up his offensive surge from here. If he does, don't be surprised if he sticks around in Boston.
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