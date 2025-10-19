Bruins Forward Makes Statement With Strong Game

Things have not been going well for the Boston Bruins lately. Heading into their Oct. 18 contest against the Colorado Avalanche, the Bruins lost their two previous games to the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Vegas Golden Knights.

Unfortunately for the Bruins, things did not get any better against the Avalanche.

The Bruins were completely outplayed, as the Avalanche defeated them by a 4-1 final score. It also could have been a lot worse if Swayman did not play well, as he stopped 34 out of 37 shots.

The Bruins, on the other hand, recorded just 14 shots on the night. Thus, the Bruins simply could not get much going in this contest. While this is the case, there is one Bruins forward who stood out from the rest: Johnny Beecher.

After being healthy scratched in each of the Bruins' first five games of the season, Beecher responded with a strong game against the Avalanche. The 2019 first-round pick scored the Bruins' lone goal of the game and finished the night with three shots on goal.

Beecher almost scored a second goal during the contest, too, as Avalanche goaltender Scott Wedgewood robbed him with an excellent glove save.

This is exactly the kind of game that Beecher needed in his return to Boston's lineup. With it, there is no question that he made a real case for himself to stay in the Bruins' lineup. It was simply a very good response game for Beecher after starting the season scratched.

It will now be interesting to see if Beecher can build off his strong performance against the Avalanche from here. If he keeps having games like this, it would undoubtedly help his chances of becoming a mainstay in Boston's bottom six again.