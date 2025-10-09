Bruins Have 3 Big 2026 Free-Agent Targets To Consider

The NHL saw many former big-name 2026 pending unrestricted free agents (UFAs) sign contract extensions with their clubs leading up to the 2025-26 season. Among them were Connor McDavid (Edmonton Oilers), Jack Eichel (Vegas Golden Knights), Kirill Kaprizov (Minnesota Wild), and Kyle Connor (Winnipeg Jets).

While this is the case, there are some notable pending UFAs who still have the potential to hit the market next summer. Because of this, let's take a very early look at three players who the Boston Bruins should consider targeting if they become UFAs next off-season now.

Martin Necas, C/RW, Colorado Avalanche

When looking at the current 2026 pending UFAs, there is no question that Martin Necas stands out in a big way. At 26 years old, he is right in his prime, and he would have the potential to make an impact for the Bruins for several years if they successfully signed him next summer.

Necas could help the Bruins' top six in more ways than one if signed, as he is capable of playing both center and right wing. Yet, when noting that Necas has played with both David Pastrnak and Pavel Zacha internationally, it would be very fascinating to see him center those two Bruins on a line for Boston. Furthermore, he would also give the Bruins another star to work with on the power play due to his playmaking ability.

Necas played in 79 games this past season split between the Carolina Hurricanes and Colorado Avalanche, where he scored 27 goals and set career highs with 56 assists and 83 points. With numbers like these, he would be a massive addition to the Bruins' roster if the successfully signed him in free agency. However, given how well he has fit into the Avalanche's roster, there is no question that the Central Division club will be working hard to extend before July 1 of next year gets here.

Alex Tuch, RW, Buffalo Sabres

Alex Tuch is undoubtedly another player who the Bruins would be wise to target if he becomes a UFA this summer. Given his importance to the Buffalo Sabres' roster, there is no question that they will be working hard to extend the 29-year-old winger. Yet, if they do not come to terms on a new deal and he is available next summer, the Bruins need to strongly consider making a push for.

When looking at the Bruins' lineup, it is rather clear that they could use another top-six right winger. Bringing in Tuch would provide the Bruins with just that, as he is a major difference-maker when playing at his best. Furthermore, due to his offensive skill, he would provide the Bruins with another excellent option to work with on their power play if signed.

Tuch is coming off another strong season with the Sabres, as he scored 36 goals and recorded 67 points in 82 games with the Atlantic Division squad in 2024-25. He also had 36 goals and a career high 79 points in 74 games with the Sabres during the 2022-23 season, so he would undoubtedly give the Bruins' offense a major boost if they signed him next summer.

Adrian Kempe, RW/LW, Los Angeles Kings

Adrian Kempe is another big-name pending UFA who would make a lot of sense for the Bruins to target if he hits the free-agent market next summer. The 2014 first-round pick has blossomed into a star with the Los Angeles Kings and would undoubtedly be a big-time addition to the Bruins' roster if they landed him. This is especially so when noting that they are in need of another star top-six winger.

If the Bruins signed Kempe, he could slot perfectly at their second-line right wing under Pastrnak. Furthermore, due to his strong two-way play, he would be able to work on both the Bruins' power play and penalty kill if brought in. Thus, he would be able to help out the Bruins in multiple areas, which certainly adds to his overall appeal.

Kempe had an impressive season with the Kings during the 2024-25 season, as he recorded 35 goals, 38 assists, and 73 points in 81 games. He has also scored at least 35 goals in three out of the last four seasons, which includes him scoring 41 goals in 82 games for the Kings back during the 2022-23 season. With numbers like these, there is no question that the 29-year-old forward can put the puck in the net, and he would be a major addition for the Bruins because of it.

