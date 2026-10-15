Bruins Have New Trade Target To Consider In Flyers Star
Oct 15, 2026 9:40 PM
The Bruins would be wise to check in on this Flyers star forward.
The Boston Bruins have had a great start to the 2026-27 season. At the time of this writing, they are at the top of the Atlantic Division standings with a 5-2-0 record.
The Bruins have also been staying red-hot. This is because they are on a three-game winning streak and have scored 17 goals over that span.
Now, with the Bruins having such a strong start to the season, it is fair to wonder if they could look to add more talent to their group. One of their needs right now is another impactful winger to solidify their top six.
Due to this, the Bruins should consider kicking tires on Philadelphia Flyers star Travis Konecny.
Konecny's name suddenly entered the NHL rumor mill this week. Daily Faceoff's Anthony Di Marco reported that he heard from sources that the Flyers are frustrated with Konecny and Philadelphia management could approach the star winger about waiving his no-movement clause if they keep struggling.
"Speaking with sources Monday, there is a growing sense of frustration from within the Flyers organization with Konecny," Di Marco wrote.
"According to sources, approaching Konecny to waive his no-movement clause could be an option should the Flyers continue to struggle," Di Marco added.
If the Flyers officially make Konecny available, the Bruins would be wise to inquire about him. He would be a fantastic pickup for the Bruins' top six if acquired. This is because he is a proven point producer and would instantly be one of Boston's top forwards.
Konecny recorded 27 goals and 68 points in 77 games with the Flyers last season. This was after he posted a career-high 76 points in 82 games for Philadelphia in 2025-26.
Konecny would be a long-term addition for the Bruins if acquired, too. This is because the 29-year-old is signed through the 2032-33 season, carrying an $8.75 million cap hit. With that, he could be a nice long-term part of Boston's core if they brought him in.
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