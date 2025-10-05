Bruins' Marco Sturm Gives Top Prospect Big Shout-Out

The Boston Bruins played their final preseason game of the year on Oct. 5 against the New York Rangers. It is fair to say that the Bruins were happy with the results of it, as they defeated the Rangers by a 4-1 final score.

Bruins prospect Fraser Minten was certainly among the players who stood out in this contest. The young forward picked up the primary assist on Nikita Zadorov's goal and did so in style. After getting the puck in the offensive zone, Minten showed with it before setting up Zadorov with an excellent backhand feed.

Overall, it was another strong performance for Minten, and Bruins head coach Marco Sturm gave him a nice shout-out because of it.

"I like this kid," Sturm said about Minten to reporters, including WEEI's Scott McLaughlin. "He played great. He came in ready to go. He played like a man. Didn't complain about the rookie tournament. He just did his job on and off the ice. I like him. Again, today he was very solid. That's exactly how I wanted him to play."

Clearly, Sturm has been impressed with Minten's play this preseason. It is understandable, as he has stood out in all areas of the ice. Now, with this, he undoubtedly has made a case for himself to start the year on the Bruins' NHL roster.

It will now be interesting to see how Minten can translate this kind of play over to the regular season. Right now, Sturm is liking what he is seeing from the youngster.