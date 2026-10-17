Bruins' Michael DiPietro Has Arrived & Marco Sturm Made Sure Fans Knew It
Oct 17, 2026 3:09 PM
Michael DiPietro got some big praise from Marco Sturm.
The Boston Bruins picked up an impressive 4-2 win over the Anaheim Ducks on Friday night. After being 2-0 following the first period, the Bruins scored four unanswered goals to defeat the Ducks. This included Boston scoring three third-period goals.
While the Bruins' offense certainly stepped up during their comeback win, so they did goaltender Michael DiPietro. The 27-year-old netminder was excellent for the Bruins against Anaheim, as he stopped 26 out of 28 shots he faced. With this, he had a .929 save percentage in the contest.
However, more importantly, DiPietro has now gotten his first career NHL win nine years after being drafted by the Vancouver Canucks. That is an great achievement for the Windsor, Ontario native.
DiPietro's excellent play did not go unnoticed, as Bruins head coach Marco Sturm gave the 6-foot-1 goaltender some big praise following the game.
"Everyone is so happy for him right now," Sturm said about DiPietro to reporters, including NESN's Bridgette Proulx. "He was probably the biggest factor why we won today."
It is hard to disagree with Sturm's take here. After allowing his two first-period goals, DiPietro bounced back and played fantastically for Boston. Now, he has his first career NHL win because of it and will be looking to build off it from here.
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