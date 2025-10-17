This Bruins Off-Season Move Is Already Looking Very Good

The Boston Bruins had a busy off-season that saw them bring in multiple new players. Among the Bruins' summer additions was Mikey Eyssimont, as the Original Six club signed the gritty forward to a two-year, $2.9 million contract in free agency.

The Bruins' decision to sign Eyssimont was not too difficult to understand. The Bruins' needed to boost their bottom six, and the 29-year-old has done just that so far early on this season. This was especially the case in Boston's most recent contest against the Vegas Golden Knights on Oct. 17.

While the Bruins fell to the Golden Knights by a 6-5 final score, Eyssimont did his job to keep them in the game. The Littleton, Colorado native recorded a goal and an assist during the matchup. Eyssimont's goal at the 5:12 mark of the third period also made it a 6-5 game, but the Bruins were unable to tie it up.

With his solid night against the Golden Knights, Eyssimont now has one goal, three points, two hits, and four penalty minutes in five games so far this season. Overall, it has been a solid start to the year for the 2016 fifth-round pick, and the Bruins will be hoping that he can continue to chip in offensively as this season carries on.